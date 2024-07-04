SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Shares Acquired by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 29.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,378,000 after purchasing an additional 43,241 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 2,563.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,999,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,221 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,114,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,363,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,024,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,271,000 after purchasing an additional 30,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 641,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after purchasing an additional 63,943 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised SL Green Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on SL Green Realty from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.62.

Shares of SLG stock opened at $56.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.92. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $58.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -36.32%.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

