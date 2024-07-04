Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,634 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.10% of Snap-on worth $15,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNA. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.
In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jesus Arregui sold 8,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.17, for a total transaction of $2,236,443.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,822.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.
SNA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $256.89. 146,092 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,097. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $269.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.17. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $249.84 and a 1-year high of $298.49.
Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.03%.
Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.
