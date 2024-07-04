Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Snipp Interactive Inc. (CVE:SPN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 38000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Snipp Interactive Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$21.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
About Snipp Interactive
Snipp Interactive Inc provides mobile marketing and loyalty services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing system that allows brands to run retail-agnostic purchase or non-purchase promotions; SnippWin, a promotion and sweepstakes platform provides various promotions from contests and simple sweepstakes to instant win programs and tiered, multi-level games; and SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based customer loyalty program software.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Snipp Interactive
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Celebrate July 4th with These Red, White, & Blue Chip Stocks
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- AbbVie Stock: A Perfect Dip for Investors to Buy
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Forget NVIDIA: Super Micro Computer Stock Leads in Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.