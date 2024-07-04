Snowflake’s (SNOW) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 target price on the stock.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Snowflake from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.46.

SNOW opened at $142.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.05. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $122.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.72. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $828.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. Research analysts anticipate that Snowflake will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,829,157.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Emily Ho sold 3,845 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.39, for a total transaction of $501,349.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,629.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 546 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $70,608.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 756,489 shares in the company, valued at $97,829,157.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snowflake by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Snowflake by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

