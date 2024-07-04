Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Shares Purchased by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 4.2 %

SQM traded up $1.70 on Thursday, hitting $42.25. The company had a trading volume of 695,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,112. The firm has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.04. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Cuts Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $2.52. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 30.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SQM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $54.50 to $46.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $62.80 in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine derivatives, lithium derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers.

