SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading 1.1% Higher

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.55 and last traded at $6.52. 15,364,303 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 31,305,692 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SoFi Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $580.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $198,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Qatar Investment Authority sold 19,840,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $134,515,694.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 28,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.90 per share, for a total transaction of $198,547.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,033,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,430,246.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 88,390 shares of company stock valued at $597,569 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 14,136.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,317,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 808,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,461,000 after buying an additional 74,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 904,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,223,000 after buying an additional 42,419 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 15.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,371,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,931,000 after acquiring an additional 584,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,688,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Articles

