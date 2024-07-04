SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) Stake Decreased by Retirement Guys Formula LLC

Retirement Guys Formula LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Retirement Guys Formula LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Retirement Guys Formula LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 320,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,450,000 after purchasing an additional 14,574 shares during the period. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 189,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF alerts:

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FEZ traded up $0.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.22. 1,200,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.23 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.42.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FEZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.