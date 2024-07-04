Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CSX by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,807,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,246,893,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914,656 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 40,353,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,399,104,000 after buying an additional 5,041,679 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of CSX by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,340,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $748,471,000 after buying an additional 739,411 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,378,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $775,855,000 after buying an additional 470,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $757,276,000. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.55. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,754,422. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.12.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 24.75%. CSX’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 26.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on CSX from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.59.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

