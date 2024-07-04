Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Buys 5,385 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,385 shares during the period. iShares California Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.9% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

CMF traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $57.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,384. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $58.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.33.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

