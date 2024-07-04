Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Reduces Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC decreased its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAX stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.80. The company had a trading volume of 583,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,155. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day moving average is $24.97. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.39 and a fifty-two week high of $26.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

