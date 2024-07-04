Spinnaker Investment Group LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. Custom Index Systems LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,274,000 after buying an additional 9,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $348,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:XAR traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.93. The stock had a trading volume of 51,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,832. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.84. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $108.32 and a 12-month high of $145.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 0.85.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

