Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned about 0.19% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGDM. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 22,450 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SGDM traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $27.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,407. The company has a market capitalization of $247.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.70. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $20.72 and a 12 month high of $29.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.07.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.