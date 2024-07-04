Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 41,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.8% in the first quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 90,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 692,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 379,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,932. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.73 and a 52-week high of $23.56.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

