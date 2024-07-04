SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $30.61

SRT Marine Systems plc (LON:SRT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.61 ($0.39) and traded as low as GBX 29 ($0.37). SRT Marine Systems shares last traded at GBX 29.75 ($0.38), with a volume of 163,684 shares trading hands.

SRT Marine Systems Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.98 million, a PE ratio of -729.70 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 23.56 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 30.61.

About SRT Marine Systems

(Get Free Report)

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, products, and systems. The company offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that enhance port and waterway traffic control and navigation safety; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking System, a vessel identification and tracking system solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime domain surveillance system; VMS-Fisheries, a system for monitoring, managing, and controlling fishing vessels; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring, managing, and controlling system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SRT Marine Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRT Marine Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.