STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Stock Price Down 6.9%

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $43.36 and last traded at $44.16. Approximately 1,065,434 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 668,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.42.

STAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.05 and a beta of 0.59.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.12). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $77.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 38.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,690 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 171.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,755 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

