Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.00

Standard AVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:STND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $33.00 and traded as high as $33.00. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $33.00, with a volume of 18,900 shares trading hands.
Standard AVB Financial Stock Up 0.1 %
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.00 and a 200 day moving average of $33.00.
Standard AVB Financial Company Profile
Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank PaSB that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.
