Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.44.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK opened at $79.81 on Thursday. Stanley Black & Decker has a fifty-two week low of $76.26 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.98 and a 200 day moving average of $90.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.67, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -469.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,248. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 41.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Free Report

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.