Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.

WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.4% of WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 481.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 13,372 shares in the last quarter. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,781,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.26. 4,906,747 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,392,467. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.58. The company has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

