Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by New Century Financial Group LLC

New Century Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $878,893 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SBUX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.26. The company had a trading volume of 4,906,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,392,467. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $86.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.58.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.