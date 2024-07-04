State Street (NYSE:STT) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of State Street (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $85.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on State Street from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $83.88.

State Street Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $74.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. State Street has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $79.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.49.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 12.03%. As a group, analysts forecast that State Street will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

Institutional Trading of State Street

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STT. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

