Status (SNT) Trading 24.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 24.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0207 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $80.33 million and approximately $5.27 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00012338 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008632 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,007.60 or 0.99857907 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00012246 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006371 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00067171 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,886,481,392 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,886,481,391.5031114 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02246697 USD and is down -8.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $4,298,937.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.