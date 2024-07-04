StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.
StealthGas Stock Up 1.6 %
StealthGas stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. StealthGas has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.84.
StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%.
StealthGas Company Profile
StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.
