StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning.

StealthGas Stock Up 1.6 %

StealthGas stock opened at $7.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.32 million, a P/E ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.25. StealthGas has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $8.84.

Get StealthGas alerts:

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $38.71 million during the quarter. StealthGas had a net margin of 35.95% and a return on equity of 9.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StealthGas

StealthGas Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of StealthGas by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in StealthGas by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,224 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 17,659 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in StealthGas by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 89,109 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

StealthGas Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer, as well as ammonia; refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel; and edible oils and chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.