StockNews.com Begins Coverage on DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on DBV Technologies from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Get DBV Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DBVT

DBV Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $0.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.47. DBV Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The company has a market capitalization of $73.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.69.

DBV Technologies (NASDAQ:DBVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. DBV Technologies had a negative return on equity of 56.76% and a negative net margin of 530.89%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DBV Technologies will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in DBV Technologies stock. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,568,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327,345 shares during the quarter. DBV Technologies makes up approximately 0.2% of Yiheng Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. owned about 2.89% of DBV Technologies worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DBV Technologies

(Get Free Report)

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its product pipeline comprising Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies; and Viaskin Milk which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of immunoglobulin E (IgE) mediated or cow's milk protein allergy and eosinophilic esophagitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DBV Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBV Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.