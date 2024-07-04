StockNews.com Lowers McKesson (NYSE:MCK) to Buy

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

MCK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on McKesson from $590.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on McKesson from $571.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on McKesson from $603.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on McKesson from $563.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $590.47.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $584.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $568.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $527.53. McKesson has a fifty-two week low of $395.30 and a fifty-two week high of $612.17.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.34 by ($0.16). McKesson had a net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 245.88%. The company had revenue of $76.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.19 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that McKesson will post 31.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $557.40, for a total value of $439,788.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,408,476.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.53, for a total value of $351,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,941.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,814 shares of company stock worth $14,511,649. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,919,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 85,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,714,000 after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,538,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

