StockNews.com Upgrades Herc (NYSE:HRI) to Buy

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Shares of Herc stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.01. 71,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,365. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average of $149.24. Herc has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.08.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter. Herc had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 10.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Herc will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total transaction of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,887,195.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 5,844 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.33, for a total transaction of $890,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,232 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,180.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.81, for a total value of $3,176,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,887,195.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,451 shares of company stock worth $5,092,946 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $43,505,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 4th quarter worth about $30,457,000. Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in Herc by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 817,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,776,000 after purchasing an additional 169,886 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Herc by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 170,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 110,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Herc by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,898,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $431,505,000 after buying an additional 60,715 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

