StockNews.com Upgrades Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) to “Hold”

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Hovde Group cut their price objective on Southside Bancshares from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Southside Bancshares Stock Down 1.8 %

SBSI stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.52 million, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.55. Southside Bancshares has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $34.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.65.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $112.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Southside Bancshares will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Southside Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBSI. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 57.0% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southside Bancshares in the first quarter worth $233,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Southside Bancshares by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares



Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

