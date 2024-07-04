Stratis (STRAX) Market Cap Achieves $21.46 Million

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a market cap of $21.46 million and $37,796.98 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,129.22 or 0.05387732 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00043750 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008210 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00013592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00011655 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00010633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

