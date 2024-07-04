Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 88.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,475 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,932 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $9,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SYK. FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 97.3% during the first quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 2,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Oak Harvest Investment Services lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 7.5% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 5,503 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,402 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth about $224,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stryker Trading Down 0.7 %

Stryker stock traded down $2.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $332.02. The stock had a trading volume of 522,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,283. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.48. The firm has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.32.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

