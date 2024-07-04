Sui (SUI) Trading Down 14.5% Over Last 7 Days

Sui (SUI) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Sui has a total market cap of $1.80 billion and $217.47 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Sui has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Sui coin can now be purchased for about $0.71 or 0.00001221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sui Coin Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,512,208,504 coins. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. The official website for Sui is sui.io/#.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,512,208,503.6838884 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.75633068 USD and is down -5.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 271 active market(s) with $199,305,540.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

