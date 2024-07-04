Supreme (LON:SUP) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Supreme Stock Performance

LON:SUP opened at GBX 172 ($2.18) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 139.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.39. Supreme has a 1-year low of GBX 87 ($1.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 190 ($2.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.69, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of £200.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,146.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Supreme Company Profile

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

