Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Synthetic Biologics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN)'s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.02. Synthetic Biologics shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 57,700 shares traded.

Synthetic Biologics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $16.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.38.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops therapeutics to treat diseases in areas of high unmet need. The company's lead product candidates include SYN-004 designed to degrade various commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal (GI) tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease (aGVHD) in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients; and SYN-020, a recombinant oral formulation for the enzyme intestinal alkaline phosphatase to treat both local GI and systemic diseases.

