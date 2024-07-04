Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Talkspace Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ TALK opened at $2.15 on Monday. Talkspace has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.81 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day moving average is $2.76.

Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Talkspace had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $45.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Talkspace will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Talkspace

In other Talkspace news, CMO Katelyn Watson sold 94,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $253,848.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 478,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,291,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Talkspace by 53,648.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 43,455 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Talkspace during the first quarter valued at $296,000. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Talkspace Company Profile

Talkspace, Inc operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company in the United States. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans and employee assistance programs. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists.

