Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by ZRC Wealth Management LLC

ZRC Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 31.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,350 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 0.6% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Target by 16.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 14,245 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 11,879 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its position in shares of Target by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,085 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Target by 1,433.1% during the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 29,159 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after buying an additional 27,257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $144.80. 1,633,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,936,275. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $66.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.86.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

