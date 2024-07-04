TCP Asset Management LLC Invests $221,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

TCP Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,736 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,712,617 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,752,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726,952 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 512.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,737,026 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $433,757,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127,165 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,611,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $535,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,263 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 13,905.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,114,261 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $129,332,000 after buying an additional 1,106,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,422,834 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $397,288,000 after buying an additional 776,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $114.77. 2,326,037 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,644,886. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $99.35 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a market cap of $134.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $14.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

COP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.18.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

