TCP Asset Management LLC Takes $451,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

TCP Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,566 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC cut their price target on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.47.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock traded up $15.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $246.39. 166,561,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,073,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.93. The company has a market capitalization of $785.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.85, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

