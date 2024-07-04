Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 847 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after acquiring an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $59.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,908,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,210,254. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

