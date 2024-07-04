Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.52 Million in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth about $18,995,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,372,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $7,139,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in Everest Group by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Everest Group Price Performance

Everest Group stock traded down $4.90 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $364.77. The company had a trading volume of 262,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,295. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.88. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $333.65 and a 12-month high of $417.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.63.

Everest Group Increases Dividend

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $16.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by $0.34. Everest Group had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 61.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Everest Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. Everest Group’s payout ratio is presently 11.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Everest Group from $402.00 to $397.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Everest Group from $445.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Everest Group from $466.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.11.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

