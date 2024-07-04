Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RSP. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of RSP traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $163.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,745,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,023,526. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $169.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.19. The company has a market capitalization of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

