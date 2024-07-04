Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 13,128 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,128 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,533,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intuit by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $680.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $687.22.

Insider Activity

In other Intuit news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total transaction of $855,480.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,880.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.85, for a total value of $44,838,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,791,469 shares in the company, valued at $4,060,279,741.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,415 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.58, for a total value of $855,480.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,880.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,963 shares of company stock valued at $114,442,445. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $659.90. The company had a trading volume of 931,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,018. The stock has a market cap of $184.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.88, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $444.19 and a 12-month high of $676.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $620.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.18.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by $1.76. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

