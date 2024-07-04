Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for about 1.6% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,903,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,977,008,000 after purchasing an additional 104,433 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,093,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,129,240,000 after acquiring an additional 120,058 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,107,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $933,765,000 after acquiring an additional 349,409 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $790,822,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $548,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In related news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total transaction of $27,909,602.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,852,866.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 21,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,315.87, for a total value of $27,909,602.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,852,866.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,323.86, for a total transaction of $39,715,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 112,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,776,710.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,414.06.

View Our Latest Report on TDG

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded up $5.40 on Thursday, hitting $1,283.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,549. The company has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,306.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,191.47.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.04 earnings per share for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.