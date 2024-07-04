Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,763 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 460.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,261 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after buying an additional 45,397 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $1,112,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 34,848 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 6.7% during the third quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $3.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,996,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,966,074. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $227.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.71. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $104.33 and a 12 month high of $230.63.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.32 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 23.03%. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 45.70%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Smit sold 3,069 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $616,684.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,947.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,185 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.