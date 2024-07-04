Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 64,002 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,002 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Monster Beverage from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.05.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

MNST stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,626,072. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 20.74% and a net margin of 22.83%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,404,574. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

