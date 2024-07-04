Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has $245.00 price objective on the medical technology company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $205.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $240.00 to $219.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.14.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $211.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $177.63 and a 1 year high of $262.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.31.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.85 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 21.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,255,408,000 after buying an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Teleflex by 12.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,223,424,000 after purchasing an additional 581,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $622,494,000 after purchasing an additional 52,533 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Teleflex by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 734,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $183,256,000 after purchasing an additional 39,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter worth $118,665,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

