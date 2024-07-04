Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 244 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,444 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,501,954 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,642,519,000 after purchasing an additional 892,446 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Boeing by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,880,647 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,400,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,964 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Boeing by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,823,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,362,267 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,602,880,000 after acquiring an additional 91,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,003,262 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,304,150,000 after purchasing an additional 52,081 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,764,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,858. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.92. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $159.70 and a one year high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.92 and a beta of 1.56.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

