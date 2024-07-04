Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 9,599 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 80.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,599 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CGDV stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.24. 1,596,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,225. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $33.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.56.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

