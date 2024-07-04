Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 107.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,906 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 38.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

NYSE:ET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.33. 6,029,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,580,107. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $12.46 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.317 dividend. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 116.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.29.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

