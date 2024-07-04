Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth approximately $769,556,000. Canoe Financial LP raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8,401.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 4,007,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960,049 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,623,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951,506 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,868,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,761,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,189,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,412,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,726 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.95.

Shares of CNI traded up $1.51 on Thursday, reaching $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 509,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,491,614. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.32 and a 200 day moving average of $126.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $134.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.08%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

