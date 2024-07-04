Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 514.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,959,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,600,000 after purchasing an additional 90,315 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $2,289,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.27. 4,108,820 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,538,607. The company has a market cap of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.86 and a 200 day moving average of $57.55.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

