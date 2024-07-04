Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,003 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 0.9% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,635,000 after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,160,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,249,000 after buying an additional 211,112 shares during the period. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DVY stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,829. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.9304 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

