Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $589,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) by 164.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 243,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $315,000.

Get Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

CGDG traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.81. 161,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $334.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a one year low of $24.01 and a one year high of $29.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.